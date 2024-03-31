Movies | Celebrities

Malavika Mohanan has left fans spellbound with her mesmerizing beauty in a white chikankari kurta, enjoying her day in lush greenery. Check out the breathtaking visuals below.

South beauty Malavika Mohanan shares an unbound love for traditional attire. Her fashion reflects her appreciation for cultural heritage. Whether draped in vibrant sarees or an intricate ethnic sharara, her every look effortlessly exudes elegance and grace. With her sartorial choices, she celebrates the richness of tradition, infusing each look with a modern twist while honoring timeless craftsmanship. In her latest photos, the diva showcases her divine beauty in a chikankari kurta, treating herself with lush greenery.

Malavika Mohanan’s Allure In Chikankari Kurta

In the divine white traditional ensemble, Malavika effortlessly defines her beauty. She wears a kurta embellished with chikankari threadwork paired with a matching flared pajama. The actress keeps it simple with minimal makeup, blurry eye shadow, pink cheeks, and pink lips. The mirror-adorned jhumkas add a mesmerizing glimpse. With her open hairstyle, she looks nothing short of a divine beauty.

The first video features the actress flaunting her mesmerizing beauty inside her car. In the next click, Malavika goes candid, enjoying her traditional look amidst the beauty of lush greenery. Throughout the photos, the actress didn’t miss a chance to express her love for nature, making her weekend special in the natural sunlight and greenery.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s divine look in the lush greenery? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.