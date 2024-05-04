Manushi Chhillar Flaunts Her Uber Cool Style in a White Strapless Gown with Blue Fringed Jacket

Manushi Chhillar, a renowned Indian celebrity, is a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Her style, a blend of intelligence, elegance, and versatility, is always ahead of the curve. She consistently captivates her fans with her impeccable fashion choices, solidifying her position as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. In her recent images, she looks resplendent in a white strapless gown and blue fringed jacket. Take a look at her stunning ensemble below.

Manushi Chhillar’s White Strapless Gown with Blue Fringed Jacket-

Manushi Chhillar set the internet ablaze in a show-stopping ensemble that exuded glamour and sophistication. The strapless tube-style gown hugged her curves flawlessly, featuring intricate sequin embellishments that shimmered with every movement. The fringe detailing added a touch of playfulness and movement to the ensemble, creating a dynamic visual effect. She paired it with a blue fringed jacket over her shoulders, effortlessly blending elegance with edge.

Manushi’s Glam Appearance-

Manushi’s hair and makeup enhance her natural beauty and complement the glamour of her outfit. Depending on the overall look, she opts for voluminous waves and front bangs with a bun hairstyle. For makeup, a classic, shimmery eye paired with peach-creamy lips would complete the look, adding an element of allure and sophistication. To complement her glamorous attire, Manushi opted for minimal yet statement accessories like a silver and diamond choker, diamond ear studs, and silver with emerald stone embellished rings paired with beige stilettos.

