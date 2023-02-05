The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself working out in a gym while jamming to the music Tere Pyaar Mein. The song is from the movie Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. The movie stars Alia’s dear husband Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a stunning all black bodysuit. She teamed the look with no makeup and kept her hair open. We can see Alia sweating crazy after a wild cardio session during her workout. The actress further asserted that she is in love with cardio while syncing to the song Tere Pyaar Mein.

And Alia being the darling beau of Ranbir has constantly been pouring support for his work down the line. Earlier too, she has shared glimpses, posters of the movie on her Instagram stories, and now she has got the song on loop.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege 😅 @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada 🔁♥️@ipritamofficial”

Here take a look-

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot last year in April. The two then welcomed their first child last November. They named their baby daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia since her post-partum never took a break from work out. The actress has been vocal about keeping her body fit and has been very true to her body. She has vouched to take care of her body, and the above video says it all!