Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting

Meghna Naidu and her husband Luis Miguel Reis are relocating to India and will settle in Goa soon. The couple who had been living in Dubai found more than one reason to shift base to India now. This means that Meghna will be back to acting soon!!

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Meghna talks about her India shift, prospects of bagging good roles and more.

Read on.

We heard that you are moving back to India. Happy or Nervous about this huge step?

I am moving to India for the next few years, Yes. After that, I never know where I would be as Dubai and Portugal are home too. We will decide when the time comes. More than butterflies I am super excited because having lived in a super high fi Dubai city, we head straight to a small village in Candolim Goa. It will be a huge change and a lot to explore. Even though I have a home in Goa I have never really lived in that home for more than a month in a row. So I am excited for new beginnings.

Do you think it will be difficult to get back into business given the competition these days?

Oh yes, there is a lot of competition these days, but I also know there is a lot more work out there for actors and also many platforms are coming up every day where there are tons of shows coming up. People are now getting meaty roles at every age, so I think it is very good. It may be tough to get that first step in, but once I get that, there will be no looking back.

OTT or films or TV, what do you prefer?

These days OTT has a lot more to offer and because I haven’t done any work on OTT, I would love to give that a try. I have done films and TV before, so If I get a good role I surely will not say no to any, of course. At the end of the day, work is work be it any platform.

The industry has changed hugely over the years, what is your take on it?

I have noticed that the industry has changed completely. Once upon a time, there were just 10 to 15 TV stars and everyone knew everyone by name. Now you have a whole new world of new actors and social media stars who are becoming actors and it is crazy to even remember everyone at one point. So yeah there is a huge change and a whole new world out there.

You have started your business too named Mesh and you are into garments. How did you come about this?

We have started MESH which will be an online platform showcasing Indian wear which will be mainly accessible to the western market. My best friend and I spoke about what our future dreams are and we both ended up having the same one of doing something related to fashion and Indian clothing. So we jumped right into it. It is our baby and we will be out very soon, so keep an eye out for the same.

Why the sudden plan to move back to India?

The move to India isn’t sudden frankly. We have been thinking about it for many years now, but never thought it was the time yet. As they say, you know when the time is right, it’s right. Also, I have ageing parents, so it will be nice to be closer to them and spend more time with them. And of course the work, I missed working and so thought this opportunity and time is a brilliant one for the move.

What next from Meghna?

Even I always wonder the same, what next for Meghna haha… I believe that everything comes at the right time, so I am going to be patient with everything that happens here on… Hopefully, soon it will be my time to shine. Until then I have already started to do the groundwork of speaking to people and telling them I am back !!!