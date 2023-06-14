Mid-week famjam: Priyanka Chopra heads off to Liverpool holiday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make family time truly magical, and her latest Instagram post is a proof to that! The talented actress took a delightful holiday to Liverpool, and guess who tagged along? None other than her dashing husband, Nick Jonas, their adorable daughter, Malti Marie, her ever-supportive mom, Madhu Chopra, the lovely mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and her bestie, the fabulous Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka Chopra’s photodump

With a simple yet heartfelt caption, “Magic #family,” Priyanka let the pictures speak for themselves. The album is a joyful medley of their train journey, Malti Marie’s splash-tastic pool time, a sun-kissed and utterly dreamy selfie of Priyanka and Nick, and the icing on the cake, a picture-perfect frame capturing the radiant smiles of Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas as they struck a pose together.

Love was certainly in the air, as Nick couldn’t resist dropping a heart emoji in the comments, melting the hearts of fans around the world. It’s evident that this power-packed family knows how to have a blast together, making memories that will last a lifetime.

Here’s to the enchanting adventures and picture-perfect moments for the Chopra-Jonas clan!

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy attending back-to-back event over the past few weeks. She was recently in Rome earlier, for a restaurant launch. Her pigtails pictures have been making rounds ever since.

What are your thoughts on the above pictures? Are you all awed too? Let us know in the comments below