Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Aug,2023 22:05:02
Hold onto your hats, folks, because Mimi Chakraborty just broke the internet with a fashion statement that’s as timeless as your grandma’s secret pickle recipe! The actress-turned-politician unleashed her inner queen on Instagram, and we’re here to spill the royal tea on her absolutely regal look.

Shining in purple

Mimi in a purple sheer silk saree, swaying like a Bollywood dream sequence. It’s the kind of saree that can make even a potato sack look like couture. But she didn’t stop there; no siree! She paired it with a purple sleeveless plunging neckline blouse, giving a modern twist to this timeless classic. Cinderella had her glass slipper, and Mimi? Well, she has her purple saree.

Check out-

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847601

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847602

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847603

But wait, the makeup game is where the real magic happens. Mimi rocked dewy winged eyes that could rival a Marvel superhero’s powers, and her nude lips were like a hidden treasure in a sea of glam. And here’s the icing on the cake: gold accessories that would make King Midas himself jealous. A designer neckpiece, compliments of Tanishq, framed her face with the kind of sparkle that makes you believe in fairy tales. And those gold bangles? They added a musical rhythm to her every move, making us wonder if she moonlights as a Bollywood dancer.

What’s the moral of this dazzling story, you ask? Saree fashion is like a stubborn stain on your favourite shirt; it just won’t fade away. Mimi Chakraborty has proven that sarees are the superheroes of fashion, saving us from wardrobe dilemmas with their timeless charm. So, the next time you’re in doubt, channel your inner Mimi, drape yourself in a saree, and prepare to conquer the world, one regal step at a time!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

