Mimi Chakraborty Counting 'Memories' Not 'Calories'

Mimi Chakraborty is a renowned actress in the Bengali film and Television world. Yet again, the actress dropped new pictures in her latest post.

Mimi Chakraborty Making Memories

The diva shared a picture of herself enjoying a burger. The moving picture features the actress wearing a black top, and she styled herself with a sleek hairstyle, no makeup, and glossy lips. She posed adorably that one cannot get enough of her cuteness. In the other photo, she can be seen biting the delicious burger.

The diva is a fitness freak but never leaves a chance to hop on the yummy dishes. This time the diva can’t resist herself to enjoy the yummy and irresistible burger. Focusing on small things in life, she said that counting on memories is important and not the calories when it comes to eating.

She captioned her post, “Count the memories, not the calories (with a burger and coke emoji).” When it comes to eating food, you should not think about anything else but enjoying the food. She believes in food and often takes time to enjoy her favorites.

