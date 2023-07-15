ADVERTISEMENT
Mimi Chakraborty Counting 'Memories' Not 'Calories'

Mimi Chakraborty is a famous actress in the entertainment industry. She lives life to the fullest. Here check out how she loves to make memories in the latest Instagram pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jul,2023 21:09:52
Mimi Chakraborty is a renowned actress in the Bengali film and Television world. She has proved her worth in the field with her hard work and dedication. Her social media presence keeps her buzzing in the headlines. Yet again, the actress dropped new pictures in her latest post. Let’s check it out.

Mimi Chakraborty Making Memories

The diva shared a picture of herself enjoying a burger. The moving picture features the actress wearing a black top, and she styled herself with a sleek hairstyle, no makeup, and glossy lips. She posed adorably that one cannot get enough of her cuteness. In the other photo, she can be seen biting the delicious burger.

The diva is a fitness freak but never leaves a chance to hop on the yummy dishes. This time the diva can’t resist herself to enjoy the yummy and irresistible burger. Focusing on small things in life, she said that counting on memories is important and not the calories when it comes to eating.

She captioned her post, “Count the memories, not the calories (with a burger and coke emoji).” When it comes to eating food, you should not think about anything else but enjoying the food. She believes in food and often takes time to enjoy her favorites.

