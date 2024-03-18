Mimi Chakraborty Rocks ‘Gym’ Look In Co-ord Set With Zipper, See How

When it comes to rocking a look, Mimi Chakraborty never fails to satisfy the fan’s expectations. Whether embracing a bold and ethereal look in a traditional saree or keeping it minimal in a floral dress, the actress can transform beautifully into every look and character. Just like that, in her latest appearance, the diva showcases how to rock a gym look in a co-ord set with a zipper.

It seems Mimi Chakraborty’s Sunday motivation is all about fitness and good health. Today, she is all set to work out hard in the gym, but she likes to keep it all fashionable, so she opts for a rocking gym look. She wears a black sports bra with a white jogger and completes her swag with an electric blue zipper. And she nailed her look to perfection.

But if you think that’s all so, wait because the actress glammed it like a pro fashionista with a golden chain and dangles. Mimi left her hair open, styled in beautiful curls, giving her a gorgeous appearance. The transparent glasses add an extra dose of sophistication. At the same time, the white chunky shoes give her funky vibes. The outfit effortlessly defines Mimi’s abs and picturesque figure. With such a stunning figure and undeniably fashionable fashion, the Bengali beauty is an inspiration for all.

So, are you taking classes from Mimi Chakraborty to keep it stylish at the gym? Drop your views in the comment section below.