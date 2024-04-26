Monochrome Look: Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Toned Legs in a white and black crop blazer and shorts

Khushi Kapoor, the town’s gorgeous beauty, never fails to dazzle with her stylish selections wherever she appears. She can pull off any look, from sensual bodycon gowns to ethereal traditional lehengas to stunning sarees. This time, the actress demonstrates her heart-stopping glam in a white and black crop blazer and shorts. Let’s take a look at her below.

Khushi Kapoor in a White and Black Crop Blazer and Shorts-

Khushi Kapoor channels vintage charm with sophistication in a white and black crop blazer and shorts. The outfit features a chic white crop blazer with a high round neckline and full sleeves. The big pockets with black outline detailing add a retro touch to the ensemble, reminiscent of classic vintage styles. The gold buttons further accentuate the blazer’s sophistication, adding a subtle hint of glamour. Paired with matching shorts, the blazer creates a cohesive and streamlined look.

Khushi’s Beauty Appearance-

Khushi’s hair and makeup are likely understated to complement her outfit’s vintage-inspired aesthetic. She fashioned her hair in a pulled-back tight ponytail and paired it with a bold makeup look featuring heavy base tones with brown and black smokey eyes, dramatic eyeliner, kajal kohl, and a bold red lip color to add a modern twist. To complement her vintage-inspired look, Khushi opts for minimalist accessories like red and gold big ear studs, gold rings, a silver mini bag, and black and gold stilettos that add a subtle touch of sophistication. She flaunts her gorgeous blazer set in the pictures with a bold attitude.

