Monokini- Pantsuit: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar & Sanjana Sanghi Look Hot In Contemporary Fashion

Indian actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanjana Sanghi flaunt their hot looks in contemporary fashion in the latest photos on her Instagram handle.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 01:05:21
Recently, Indian actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sanjana Sanghi have increased the hotness bar with their hot looks in stunning contemporary fashion, from shiny monokini to pantsuit. Let’s take a look.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Monokini Glam

The stunning Shriya is heating the moment with her hotness in the silver strapless monokini. She pairs her look with the silver jacket. Shriya flaunts her toned figure in the striking poses throughout the silhouette photoshoot. The long earrings and silver heels elevate her hotness.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Pantsuit

Thank You For Coming actress Bhumi is a fashionista, and today, her classy look in a pantsuit is raising the hotness bar. The blue printed brocade pantsuit includes a plunging shirt, giving her sensuous glam. With matching straight-fit pants and matching, she completes her look. The choker necklace, bold maroon lips, and makeup make her look stylish.

Sangana Sanghi’s Maxi Dres

Dhak Dhak star Sangana shows her gorgeousness in this pleated corset bodice followed by the long skirt. The deep neck and slip details accentuate her beautiful shoulders with the jaw-dropping neckline. The gold earrings, wavy hairstyle, bangles, and makeup uplifts her look.

Whose contemporary fashion did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

