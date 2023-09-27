Movies | Celebrities

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck

Mouni Roy jetted off to Paris with her husband and other friends to celebrate her birthday. In the latest post, she is Flaunting her sass in a top and skirt, while Disha Patani and Subhashree Ganguly are lovestruck

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 17:00:06
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855826

The ever-charming Mouni Roy always steals the show with her glamour, whether on the red carpet in spectacular gowns or festive vibes in sarees. But this time, her sassy look in a white top and mini skirt stole her bestie Disha Patani and Bengali beauty Subhashree Ganguly’s heart. Let’s take a look at how.

Mouni Roy’s Sass In Top And Mini Skirt

The gorgeous Mouni Roy, in the stunning photo dump, can be seen wearing a plain white top with a ‘Christian Dior’ label paired with a black and white wrap mini skirt, flaunting her toned legs. She rounded her appearance with minimalistic makeup. But wait, there is more! The black specs and shiny, chunky black boots elevate her appearance. And the brown handbag adds a statement style. Mouni spread her sassy charm decked in a Christian Dior ensemble.

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855818

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855819

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855820

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855821

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855822

On 28th September, Mouni Roy will turn 38 years old. With the Paris dump, it seems the diva is having fun in her birthday week, and we love it.

Disha Patani And Subhashree Ganguly’s Reaction

Like many of us, Mouni’s Bollywood bestie, Disha Patani, couldn’t resist herself from commenting. Lovestruck with her look, she wrote, “Most beautiful (with two red hearts).” On the other hand, her Bengali bestie, Subhashree Ganguly, in the comments, dropped a red heart emoji.

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855824

Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855825

So, what is your reaction to Mouni Roy’s new glam? Let us know.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos 855630
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos
Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855281
Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter?
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos] 855004
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos]
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples 854803
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples
Disha Patani dazzles in an off-shoulder black Versace dress 854713
Disha Patani dazzles in an off-shoulder black Versace dress
Disha Patani curls Victorian glam in white corset deep neck gown with red lips [Photos] 854612
Disha Patani curls Victorian glam in white corset deep neck gown with red lips [Photos]

Latest Stories

Dad Goals: Barun Sobti enjoys quality time with his baby boy at Disneyland 855904
Dad Goals: Barun Sobti enjoys quality time with his baby boy at Disneyland
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855800
[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design
Auto Draft 855891
My solo trip to Bali has changed my life forever: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj 855882
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar’s Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan 855888
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan recovers, Maaya Maasi stops Katha from meeting Viaan
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger 855885
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta escapes police arrest, Nidhi faces Preeta’s anger
Read Latest News