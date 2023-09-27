Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck

The ever-charming Mouni Roy always steals the show with her glamour, whether on the red carpet in spectacular gowns or festive vibes in sarees. But this time, her sassy look in a white top and mini skirt stole her bestie Disha Patani and Bengali beauty Subhashree Ganguly’s heart. Let’s take a look at how.

Mouni Roy’s Sass In Top And Mini Skirt

The gorgeous Mouni Roy, in the stunning photo dump, can be seen wearing a plain white top with a ‘Christian Dior’ label paired with a black and white wrap mini skirt, flaunting her toned legs. She rounded her appearance with minimalistic makeup. But wait, there is more! The black specs and shiny, chunky black boots elevate her appearance. And the brown handbag adds a statement style. Mouni spread her sassy charm decked in a Christian Dior ensemble.

On 28th September, Mouni Roy will turn 38 years old. With the Paris dump, it seems the diva is having fun in her birthday week, and we love it.

Disha Patani And Subhashree Ganguly’s Reaction

Like many of us, Mouni’s Bollywood bestie, Disha Patani, couldn’t resist herself from commenting. Lovestruck with her look, she wrote, “Most beautiful (with two red hearts).” On the other hand, her Bengali bestie, Subhashree Ganguly, in the comments, dropped a red heart emoji.

So, what is your reaction to Mouni Roy’s new glam? Let us know.