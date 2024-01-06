Mouni Roy pens heartfelt birthday wish for Diljit Dosanjh, Disha Patani reacts

Mouni Roy just set the birthday vibes soaring as she showered warm wishes on none other than the talented Diljit Dosanjh. But hold on, it gets even more exciting! She spilled the beans about their latest music video ‘Love Ya,’ giving us a sneak peek into the romantic tales they’ve spun onscreen. Mouni, being the epitome of sweetness, penned a heartfelt birthday message for Diljit, expressing her admiration for his talent and warm personality.

Disha Patani, Mouni’s closest friend reacted to the same saying “Loveee”

All about the new music video ‘Love Ya’

Now, let’s talk about ‘Love Ya’ – the magic that’s making waves. Picture this: a fusion of soulful Punjabi melodies and contemporary beats, all wrapped up in a mesmerizing love ballad. Diljit Dosanjh takes the center stage, serenading us with his soul-stirring vocals, while the gorgeous Mouni Roy adds that extra touch of allure. It’s a visual and auditory feast that’s bound to leave you spellbound.

And the creative minds behind this enchanting project deserve a shoutout too! Directed by the talented Sneha Shetty Kohli, with lyrics and composition by the maestro Sagar, and music by the dynamic duo Hunny Bunny, ‘Love Ya’ is a symphony of artistic brilliance.

As the beats intertwine with emotions, and the onscreen chemistry between Diljit and Mouni unfolds, you can’t help but get swept away in the enchantment of ‘Love Ya.’ So, here’s to more birthdays, more music, and more moments that make our hearts skip a beat!