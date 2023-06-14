ADVERTISEMENT
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda are two individuals who share a great bond of friendship and affection with each other in real life. Well, right now, Mrunal Thakur has joined Vijay Deverakonda from the sets of her upcoming movie 'VD13'. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 16:30:47
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most admired and loved divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and we love her. In all these years, Mrunal Thakur has worked immensely hard, both in South films as well as Hindi projects and well, that’s why, we love her so much. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has been on top of his game in the entertainment space for the longest time and well, that’s what we love the most about him. For quite a long time, Mrunal Thakur was speculated to be working with Vijay Deverakonda in his next #VD13. Well, guess what? That exactly seems to be the case and how. Much to the delight and happiness of all the fans, Mrunal Thakur has finally joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda starrer #VD13. Both Mrunal and Vijay met today at the venue and well, the pics are going viral:

Check out these latest pictures of Mrunal Thakur with Vijay Deverakonda and the entire cast of #VD13:

For quite a long time, loyal fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur were waiting eagerly for the first set of photos of the duo from the set as the shoot kicks off. Well, finally folks, that has happened and for real. Well, the first set of photos of the duo with the entire team and cast is going viral and well, we are loving it for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and admire the two for the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

