Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda and team celebrate beginning of #VD13, check out

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most admired and loved divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, Mrunal Thakur has worked immensely hard, both in South films as well as Hindi projects. Vijay Deverakonda has been on top of his game in the entertainment space for the longest time. For quite a long time, Mrunal Thakur was speculated to be working with Vijay Deverakonda in his next #VD13. Mrunal Thakur has finally joined the cast of Vijay Deverakonda starrer #VD13. Both Mrunal and Vijay met today at the venue and the pics are going viral:

Check out these latest pictures of Mrunal Thakur with Vijay Deverakonda and the entire cast of #VD13:

The first set of photos of the duo with the entire team and cast is going viral.

