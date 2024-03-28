Movies | Celebrities

Mrunal Thakur and Malavika Mohanan wore asymmetric blazers. From the photos below, let's find out who styled their looks the best.

In the world of fashion, Mrunal Thakur and Malavika Mohanan are two names. They epitomize sophistication and versatility in their fashion choices wherever they go. From embracing ethnicity on the red carpet to slaying with their casual charm, the divas effortlessly exude confidence and grace with every style. Their penchant for experimenting allowed them to try out the trend of denim but in their own way. So, let’s take a look at who rocked their style in an asymmetric denim blazer.

Mrunal Thakur’s Denim Look

The stunning Nana actress dons a navy blue denim cross-cross crop top paired with high waist flared bottoms. However, the asymmetrical blazer rocks her look. The actress opts for golden stud earrings, adding a statement look. With her simple hairstyle and minimal makeup, the actress looks captivating.

Malavika Mohanan’s Denim Look

On the other hand, Malavika opted for a crisscross crop top paired with a matching blazer like Mrunal. However, her denim skirt with a side thigh-high slit gives her a stunning appearance. The actress looks gorgeous with hoop earrings and an open, soft curls hairstyle.

Comparing Mrunal and Malavika, it isn’t easy to take one name as both of them rocked their look in the asymmetric blazer look.

Whose look did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.