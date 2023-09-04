Nagarjuna showers praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work in Kushi, read

In a much-anticipated return, Bigg Boss Telugu’s seventh edition commenced on September 3, marking the beginning of another thrilling season. The grand launch event was nothing short of spectacular, with renowned actors Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty gracing the stage alongside the show’s host, Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna, who is reprising his role as the host for the fifth time, welcomed the audience with his characteristic charm. It’s worth noting that the inaugural season was hosted by Jr NTR, while Nani took up the reins for the second season.

Nagarjuna asks Vijay about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda, fresh from the success of his recent release, ‘Kushi,’ joined Nagarjuna on stage, treating the audience to an energetic dance performance. However, the moment of curiosity arose when Nagarjuna playfully inquired about Samantha, the accomplished actress and his former daughter-in-law, as mentioned in India Today.

Vijay Deverakonda disclosed that Samantha is currently in the United States, engaged in the promotions of ‘Kushi’ and receiving treatment for Myositis. He further added that Samantha is expected to return in just a couple of days, expressing hope that she would join the promotional activities upon her return.

Nagarjuna praises Vijay-Samantha’s work in Bigg Boss

During the interaction, Nagarjuna lauded the acting prowess of both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, characterizing them as exceptional talents. He even quizzed whether they attempted to outshine each other in ‘Kushi.’ In response, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor shared that while they did try, they ultimately delivered their roles with impeccable precision.

For those unaware, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, the son of Nagarjuna. After four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, marking a significant development in their personal lives.