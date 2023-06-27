ADVERTISEMENT
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a candid picture with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, as she asserts that how Namrata threatened her to complete the workout session, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 07:45:31
Sara Ali Khan recently shared a candid picture on her Instagram stories featuring her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit. In the photo, Sara and Namrata can be seen together, with Sara sporting a playful expression on her face. Alongside the picture, Sara added a humorous caption, jokingly asserting that Namrata had threatened her to complete the workout session.

Sara Ali Khan’s hilarious post

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a hilarious picture with the fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who threatened her to complete the workout session she was in the middle of. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, “How Namrata threatened me to finish the workout”

Check out the picture below-

Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger? 820420

Sara Ali Khan’s fitness journey and commitment to a healthy lifestyle have inspired many of her fans. She emphasizes the importance of consistency, self-love, and making fitness a part of one’s daily routine. Sara’s journey serves as a reminder that fitness is not just about physical appearance but also about feeling strong, confident, and happy in one’s own skin.

It’s important to note that while Sara Ali Khan has been open about her fitness journey, it’s always advisable to consult a professional fitness trainer or nutritionist before starting any fitness or diet regimen to ensure it suits individual needs and goals.

Who is Namrata Purohit?

Namrata Purohit is a renowned fitness expert and celebrity Pilates instructor based in Mumbai, India. She has gained immense popularity for her expertise in Pilates, a form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility, and overall fitness. Namrata has trained numerous celebrities and athletes, and she is known for her innovative and dynamic approach to fitness.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

