Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a candid picture on her Instagram stories featuring her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit. In the photo, Sara and Namrata can be seen together, with Sara sporting a playful expression on her face. Alongside the picture, Sara added a humorous caption, jokingly asserting that Namrata had threatened her to complete the workout session.

Sara Ali Khan’s hilarious post

Sara Ali Khan’s fitness journey and commitment to a healthy lifestyle have inspired many of her fans. She emphasizes the importance of consistency, self-love, and making fitness a part of one’s daily routine. Sara’s journey serves as a reminder that fitness is not just about physical appearance but also about feeling strong, confident, and happy in one’s own skin.

It’s important to note that while Sara Ali Khan has been open about her fitness journey, it’s always advisable to consult a professional fitness trainer or nutritionist before starting any fitness or diet regimen to ensure it suits individual needs and goals.

Who is Namrata Purohit?

Namrata Purohit is a renowned fitness expert and celebrity Pilates instructor based in Mumbai, India. She has gained immense popularity for her expertise in Pilates, a form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility, and overall fitness. Namrata has trained numerous celebrities and athletes, and she is known for her innovative and dynamic approach to fitness.