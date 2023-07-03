Nana Patekar Does Voiceover In Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2

Nana Patekar is a veteran star in Bollywood. To be honest, there is no one like him, and there won’t be anyone like him. His performance and dialogue delivery has made the 80’s film more entertaining and enthusiastic. The audience witnessed his last year in the OTT film Tadka, and now he has lent his voice to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s upcoming film Gadar 2.

Fans are anticipating the sequel of the blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ever since the teaser was released, it’s been buzzing at its peak. At the same time, the new version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava floated all over the internet and intrigued the fans a bit more. Gadar fans are ready to witness the magical tale of love on the silver screen again.

To add to the interest, the makers of the film have now announced that the veteran actor Nana Patekar will lend his voice to Gadar 2. Reportedly he will narrate the story in the introduction of Gadar 2. The film is produced by director and producer Anil Sharma, and it stars the superstar Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, and the film will release on the big screen on 11th August. It will be interesting to hear the story in the voice of Nana Patekar.

#Xclusiv… NANA PATEKAR DOES VOICEOVER FOR ‘GADAR 2’… #NanaPatekar has lent his voice for #Gadar2… #Nana’s voiceover will introduce #Gadar2 to the moviegoers at the very start of the film. It may be recalled that #OmPuri had done the voiceover for the introductory scenes of… pic.twitter.com/m6Cj9ergZB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2023

