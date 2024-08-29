National Sports Day: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Favourite Sport

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to commemorate National Sports Day, sharing a captivating video highlighting her love for golf. The clip features the actress hitting balls at picturesque golf courses, showcasing her skills and enthusiasm for the sport. In one notable frame, Rakul plays golf alongside Indian spiritual guru Sadhguru, emphasizing the importance of sports and wellness.

With her post, Rakul encourages fans to step outdoors and engage in physical activities. Her caption reads, “Bahar jao, khelo good, happy national sports day!!! What’s your favorite sport?” inviting fans to share their preferred sports.

As an accomplished actress, Rakul has made a mark in South Indian and Bollywood cinema. Her filmography includes notable titles like “Gilli,” “Loukyam,” “Nanaku Prematho,” “Jaya Janaki Nayaka,” “Yaariyan,” and the recent “Indian-2” alongside Kamal Haasan.

The video showcases Rakul’s love for golf, which shows her concentration and technique on the course. Her enthusiasm for the sport is contagious, encouraging fans to take up golf or other outdoor activities.

View Instagram Post 1: National Sports Day: Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Favourite Sport

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 to honor India’s sports heroes and promote fitness and wellness. Rakul’s post aligns with this spirit, urging fans to prioritize physical activity and mental well-being.

