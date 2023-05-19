NBK 108: Tamannaah Bhatia to charge whopping 5cr for song sequence, say reports

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia is said to have demanded a whopping amount of 5 crores for a song performance in the upcoming flick NBK 108, say reports, read below

Amidst her ongoing shoot for the film “Bholaa Shankar” in Switzerland, Tamannaah Bhatia finds herself at the centre of a fresh buzz. Speaking of Switzerland, the actress earlier shared BTS from the sets, where she was shooting for a song sequence for the movie.

Reports suggest that she will be making a special appearance in NBK108, directed by Anil Ravipudi and featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The news indicates that Tamannaah has agreed to perform an enticing item song, for which she has reportedly secured a staggering remuneration of Rs 50,00,000, as mentioned in Bharat Times.

Furthermore, there are additional reports stating that the talented actress, known for her role in “Ghani,” has also been cast as the lead in this highly anticipated film.

Tamannaah, renowned for her notable roles in films such as “Petromax,” has landed a significant role in the upcoming film “Jailer,” helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. Sharing her excitement with fans, she took to Instagram to unveil the first look of the movie, showcasing her alongside legendary actors Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

No official announcement

The NBK108 team has not made an official announcement regarding this news yet, and Tamanna has chosen to remain tight-lipped about it on social media. However, fans are ecstatic over this remarkable development in her professional journey.

Her previous performances in songs like “Vaana Vaana Velluvaye,” “Swing Zara,” and “Bachelor Babu” have already struck a chord with viewers, thanks to her impeccable dance skills and captivating expressions.