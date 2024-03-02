Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple, See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been making buzz around the internet since the couple took vows in an intimate ceremony on the 21st of February in Goa. The dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremonies have been melting fans’ hearts. We are yet to get over the wedding diaries, and now the couple share photos from their first visit to the Golden Temple as Mr and Mrs Bhagnani.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared photos from her first time visiting religious places as a couple with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. In the images, she can be seen wearing a yellow threadwork kurta with matching pyjamas. She rolled up her dupatta around the head like a typical Indian girl. On the other hand, Jackky wore a red hot kurta with white pyjamas, and he tied a handkerchief around his head.

And if you think that’s it, wait; the couple also posed with their family members. Their simplicity and closeness with culture serve as an example for today’s generation. With the sparkling golden temple in the backdrop and the beautiful smile on the Newlyweds’ faces, these pictures are making rounds on the internet. Sharing these photos, Rakul wrote, “Blessed (with several red hearts).”

What is your reaction to this? Please share with us in the comments box below.