Nick Jonas helping Priyanka Chopra to tie her ponytail is the cutest thing to witness, watch

Priyanka Chopra amused fans by sharing a candid moment with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Instagram. The couple was captured in a video where Nick can be seen attempting to untie Priyanka's ponytail while they were traveling in a car

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 14:15:06
Priyanka Chopra amused fans by sharing a candid moment with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Instagram. The couple was captured in a video where Nick can be seen attempting to untie Priyanka’s ponytail while traveling in a car. The clip offers a glimpse into their playful and loving relationship. The previous day, Priyanka and Nick attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final, further showcasing their shared interests and public appearances as a couple. Fans appreciated this intimate peek into their lives, celebrating their bond and expressing admiration for the couple’s presence at the prestigious tennis event.

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable video with Nick Jonas

In a heartwarming Instagram post, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a playful moment with her husband, Nick Jonas. The accompanying video showcased Nick’s attempts to untie Priyanka’s ponytail while they were in a car. The clip captured Priyanka’s laughter, giggles, and amusing facial expressions throughout the hair untangling process. Towards the end, as Nick succeeded in his efforts, Priyanka playfully exclaimed ‘ow,’ while Nick shook his head. In the caption, Priyanka humorously stated, “Ponytails are complicated.” This lighthearted glimpse into their relationship resonated with fans, who enjoyed witnessing the couple’s fun and affectionate dynamics.

Check out the adorable video below-

Work Front

The actress has some of the biggest projects in the pipeline. She is currently busy with her upcoming ‘Head Of States’ that shall feature John Cena and Idris Elba. However, the shooting has been put on the halt given the ongoing strike.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

