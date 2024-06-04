Nick Jonas’s Sweetest Reaction On Priyanka Chopra & Daughter Malti Marie’s Twinning Moment!

Priyanka Chopra’s bond with her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is always adorable, and the heartwarming moments capture the essence of motherhood and family bonding. Priyanka has occasionally shared glimpses of their special moments on her Instagram as she showcases her love for her daughter with affection. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Malti Marie in twinning moments with Nick Jonas’ priceless reaction. Take a look below at this precious moment!

Priyanka Chopra’s Twinning Moment With Malti Marie And Nick Jonas’ Reaction-

The actress came on Instagram today to post a cute selfie with Malti Marie. In the photo, Malti Marie is sitting on Priyanka’s stomach, her attention drawn elsewhere. Priyanka, who is lying on the bed, has captured the moment with a stunning smile. In the photo, the mother and daughter are dressed in twining sky blue and white floral-printed T-shirts and pajamas.

In response to seeing Priyanka and Malti Marie twinning, Nick’s reaction showcased his delight and pride as a husband and father. He commented on Priyanka’s Instagram post, “My Whole World,” which showcases how adorable they looked together, or he shared his happiness at witnessing such a precious moment between his two favorite girls. Nick Jonas’s sweet reaction to Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie’s twinning moment is heartwarming and reflects the love and joy within their family.

She captioned her post, “Her,” with a red heart emoji. “Miss u @nickjonas.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.