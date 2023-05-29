Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh spice up oomph game in 'all glam' outfits, (see pics)

Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the finest and most admired loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Both Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are extremely talented and have a lot of potential. While Rakul Preet Singh started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry first before making her way to B-Town, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, has been a successful model and started getting her share of success and popularity immediately after 2018. Success of songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki and others helped her become the sensation that she is today and well, we all love them both wholeheartedly for everything they do.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh’s end:

When it comes to vogue and fashion ladies and gentlemen, both Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi are absolutely spectacular. Both of them have got the ability to burn the oomph game and raise the heat with quite literally any outfit of their choice. Well, this time, both Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi were seen burning hearts with their stunning and droolworthy avatars at the IIFA Awards that took place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In their latest social media snaps, they are killing it. While Rakul Preet Singh is slaying in her photoshoot in a black outfit, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand can be seen in a stunning red spicy dress flanked by people around who are helping her to reach the desired destination. Here you go –

Nora Fatehi:

Rakul Preet Singh:

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain't it? Whose look do you all like more folks?