“Okay with being called a clown”, Alia Bhatt opens up on being a youth influencer

Alia Bhatt has established herself as a sought-after face in the advertising world. Adding another feather to her cap, she recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Bollywood actor to be appointed as the global ambassador for the esteemed Italian luxury brand, Gucci

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 04:20:24
At the prestigious Brand World Summit 2023, celebrated Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made an appearance, captivating the audience with her insights into the world of brand endorsements. Known for her impeccable taste and versatility, Bhatt shared the importance of thoroughly understanding the brands she chooses to associate herself with.

Alia Bhatt was also questioned about her thoughts on being labeled a youth influencer. While details of her response are currently undisclosed, it comes as no surprise that the talented actress holds substantial influence over the younger generation.

Alia Bhatt was also questioned about her thoughts on being labeled a youth influencer. While details of her response are currently undisclosed, it comes as no surprise that the talented actress holds substantial influence over the younger generation.

Alia Bhatt on being termed as youth influencer

Talking about it, Alia Bhatt said, “I am also okay with being called a clown as long as the cheque reaches on time.” She also spoke about being a leader and listening to the inputs her team gives her.” As quoted by The Indian Express.

On the work front, the actress is all set to feature in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is directed by Karan Johar. The actress will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

