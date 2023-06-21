On World Music Day we celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali – The Strongest Pillar of Music in Hindi cinema!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stands as an indomitable force in Hindi cinema, embodying the essence of music through his films. In an era where trends and fads constantly reshape the musical landscape, the auteur has been the guardian of traditional Indian music, seamlessly blending the old with the new. With his profound understanding and appreciation for the rich heritage of Indian music, he has crafted an enduring legacy, firmly establishing himself as the strongest pillar of music in Hindi cinema.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bhansali has consistently showcased his deep-rooted love for Indian music, preserving its timeless beauty and infusing it into the heart and soul of his films. Each of his films boasts a musical tapestry that transports listeners to a realm where emotions are heightened and the power of music resonates deeply.

Iconic songs from Bhansali’s films have become a testament to his mastery over music and his dedication to preserving the essence of traditional Indian melodies. Whether it is the hauntingly beautiful “Aankhon Ki” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the uptempo “Dola Re Dola” from “Devdas”, the foot-tapping “Tatad Tatad” from Ram Leela, the classical “Mohe Rang Do Laal” from Bajirao Mastani or the soulful “Binte Dil” from “Padmaavat,” his compositions captivate listeners with their intricate arrangements and poetic lyrics. Bhansali’s music transcends mere entertainment; it becomes a transformative experience, enveloping the audience in a world where emotions find solace through the melodies.

What sets Bhansali apart is not only his ability to create extraordinary compositions but also his meticulous attention to detail in using traditional Indian instruments. He skillfully employs instruments like the sitar, sarangi, tabla, and flute, infusing his compositions with an authentic and timeless appeal by weaving together the threads of tradition and innovation.

Counted amongst cinema greats, Bhansali is the true inheritor of the Indian film heritage and today on ‘World Music Day’ we celebrate the auteur who ensures that the heart and soul of Indian music will continue to thrive, cherished and celebrated for years to come.