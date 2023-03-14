Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan are two such celebrities who are currently receiving all the limelight, love and attention from the fans and admirers all over the country. Both of them have a special connection with Oscars 2023. While Deepika Padukone was invited as an esteemed presenter at the awards this year, Ram Charan was present as Oscars because his film song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the special Academy award for the “Best Original Song’ category. The song is worthy of grooving and well, it has certainly got the entire world grooving to its wonderful, fast-paced tunes. Both of them recently were at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their special individual milestones as well as to celebrate India on a whole at the Oscars this year.

Post the event, both Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan were clicked for a special monumental picture and well, as expected, the snap is going viral everywhere. In the viral snap, both Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan are seen all smiles as they pose in their respective black outfits to represent India the right way and well, we are truly loving every bit of it and for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love folks? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com