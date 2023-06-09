ADVERTISEMENT
Palak Tiwari is all about 'sunflower' vibes in latest yellow dress, we are crushing

Palak Tiwari is giving us pure traditional fashion goals, in her flowy, summer-perfect yellow chikankari kurta set. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, in the stylish ensemble

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 06:32:49
Get ready to bask in the sunny radiance of Palak Tiwari‘s latest fashion choice as she embraces the ‘sunflower’ vibes like a true fashionista. In her vibrant yellow dress, she effortlessly exudes a burst of energy and positivity that has us all crushing hard.

Palak Tiwari spotted on the streets in yellow outfit

Palak’s impeccable style sense shines through as she confidently rocks this eye-catching ensemble, leaving us all in awe of her fashion-forward choices. Just like a sunflower that brightens up any room, Palak’s vibrant presence lights up the fashion scene with her infectious charm and magnetic personality. So, prepare to be mesmerized by Palak Tiwari’s radiant yellow dress as she becomes the epitome of sunshine and fashion inspiration, making us all want to channel our inner sunflowers and bloom with style.

For makeup, Palak completed the look leaving her long beautiful tresses cascading down on her shoulders. The actress posed for the paparazzies in the video too.

Viral Bhayani dropped the video on their official Instagram handle. Sharing the video, the celebrity paparazzo rightly wrote, “Mashallah her smile, well meet the Chaand of Bolly world! Palak Tiwari opts for a casual traditional look today!!”

Check it out-

We can’t help but be smitten by her fabulous fashion sense and the contagious joy she exudes. Palak Tiwari is truly the embodiment of sunshine and fashion goals, and we can’t wait to see what she brings next!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

