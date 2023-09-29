Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos]

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to turn up the fashion quotient and get ready for a fabulous journey through the dazzling world of party wear gowns! In this star-studded fashion extravaganza, we’re throwing the spotlight on the sensational styles of Bollywood’s finest – Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia. Get ready to be wowed, because these leading ladies are about to school us in the art of making a grand entrance that’s equal parts glamour and drama. Let’s dive into their jaw-dropping looks and uncover the secrets behind their show-stopping party wear gowns that have left us all in awe.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Sizzling Thigh-High Elegance

At the Filmfare Awards 2023, Rakul Preet Singh turned heads and dropped jaws with her jaw-dropping attire. She graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing off-shoulder blue gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit. This gown was not just an outfit; it was a statement. Rakul’s choice of a necklace added a touch of sophistication to her look. With her short hair and bold makeup, she exuded a vibe that was equal parts elegant and audacious. Rakul demonstrated how to confidently embrace the spotlight.

Recreating Rakul’s Look:

Find an off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit in a color that speaks to your style, whether it’s bold red or elegant black.

Swap the necklace for statement earrings or a sparkling choker to add your personal touch.

Experiment with different hairstyles, like loose waves or a chic updo, to find the one that suits you best.

Play around with makeup – go for a classic red lip or experiment with bold eyeshadow colors to make a statement.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Botanical Dream

Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star of Bollywood, knows how to make an unforgettable entrance. Styled by the renowned Shaleena Nathani, she wowed in a cocktail gown adorned with intricate botanical hand embroidery. The gown, with a price tag of Rs 2,65,000, spoke volumes about her penchant for boldness and grace. What added a touch of allure was the extended trail of her gown. Rashmika’s makeup, skillfully done by Tanvi Chemburkar, featured a bold and glamorous look. She opted for a nude, dewy finish, complemented by winged eyeliner, false eyelashes, generous highlighting, and nude lips. However, it was the shimmery golden eyeshadow and delicate crystal bindis that stole the spotlight and made her a true fashion maven.

Recreating Rashmika’s Look:

Look for a cocktail gown with unique embroidery or embellishments that resonate with your personality.

Customize the length of the trail according to your preference; shorter for ease of movement or longer for that red-carpet drama.

Play with makeup, focusing on your eyes, and add your own signature style. A dramatic cat-eye or a glossy lip can change the entire look.

Swap the crystal bindis for intricate face or body art that reflects your artistic side.

Tamanna Bhatia’s Cannes Drama

Tamanna Bhatia, the South sensation who made waves in Bollywood with her roles in the epic Baahubali films, graced the red carpet at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in style. She opted for a sizzling statement in a black and white ball gown designed by Gauri and Nainika. Tamannaah’s Instagram carousel showcased a whirlwind of drama and elegance. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani curated her look, which included exquisite diamond earrings and smoky makeup that added to the allure of her ensemble.

Recreating Tamanna’s Look:

Find a ball gown that combines colors that resonate with you, whether it’s bold and monochromatic or subtle pastels.

Experiment with different hairstyles, from voluminous curls to sleek bobs, to put your unique spin on the look.

Instead of diamond earrings, consider statement jewelry pieces that are meaningful to you, like heirloom pieces or a favorite necklace.

Get playful with your makeup palette – opt for vibrant eyeshadows or experiment with different eyeliner styles.

Party Wear Gowns: Embrace the Glamour

Party wear gowns are the epitome of glamour and elegance. Whether it’s a thigh-high slit, intricate embroidery, or dramatic black and white contrasts, these divas have shown us the magic that gowns can weave. To recreate these sensational looks, don’t hesitate to experiment with bold makeup and accessories that reflect your unique style.

Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamannaah have set the stage on fire with their party wear gowns. Whether you’re attending a film award ceremony, a cocktail party, or a grand event, these style tips will help you steal the spotlight and make a lasting impression. So, go ahead, embrace the glamour, and let your inner diva shine!