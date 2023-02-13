It’s another Sunday, and the Pataudi family is up for a sweet sunday fam jam together. Soha Ali Khan, owing to that, shared a candid picture on her social media handle, as the family showed up for a candid Sunday brunch.

She is pictured with her entire family at her brother Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai, except for a few faces. There is also mother Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, their daughter Inaaya, and their nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. However, we definitely are missing Saba and Sara in the picture.

They all appeared to be snacking treats at the dining room table and clicked the beautiful picture. Saif is dressed in his customary white kurta, Soha is dressed in a red top and a blue jacket, and Ibrahim is sporting a red T-shirt. Kareena is dressed in a black top and white pants. Sharmila held Taimur close to her while Jehangir can be seen in the arms of Kareena.

Soha Ali Khan sharing the picture wrote, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs)”, to this her sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Loverlyyyy. ❤️ See u soon! 😘”

One pointed out missing Saba from the picture, and wrote, “Why this family avoids posting pic with Saba Ali Khan.. such snobs!!”

Another wrote, “Look who jeh is looking 😬at when everyone is looking at me 😬this is annoying and hurting 😈”

A third user wrote, “Uniting Royalty, Celebrating Legacy, An Evening of Elegance 💝👌”

A fourth one added, “Love how Inaaya’s hand is wrapped around her cousin’s hand ♥️✨♥️✨♥️✨”

