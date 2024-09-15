Peek Inside Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde’s Cool ‘Carfie’ Moments, Chilling in Style!

Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde are two of the most talented and attractive actors and performers in the Hindi entertainment industry. They are active Instagram users and enjoy sharing insights from their personal and professional lives. The actresses share every detail with their followers, from attending events to celebrating festivals to giving fans a taste of their trip to her lovely avatars. Today, the divas makes her fans’ hearts skip a beat with her latest cool and chill ‘Carrie’ photos. Let’s have a peek below.

Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Carfie’ Moments-

Rakul Preet Singh

In her Instagram story, the actress showcases her stylish and cool fashion sense by wearing a white and black printed shirt with a collar and transparent buttons. She completes her look with a messy and tight ponytail hairstyle. Her makeup features a heavy base with dark peach matte lips, which perfectly contrasts her outfit. In a picture, the actress takes a selfie in a car while making a quirky and funny expression.

She captioned her Instagram story, SUNDAY CARFIE.. OK BYE.”

Pooja Hegde

This time, the gorgeous actress ditched a western look and chose a kurta look for this summer. The actress looks beautiful in a light blue round neckline ¾ length sleeves with a white floral chikankari embroidered flared kurta. She rounded off her look with a messy hairstyle, minimal makeup, and peach matte lips. To complete her ethnic summer appearance in a gold wristwatch. In the selfie picture, the actress gives her fans a messy hair look with a relaxing mood.

She captioned her Instagram story, “Intentionally a mess 🫠.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde know how to chill in style during their carfie moments, blending comfort with fashion-forward looks effortlessly. Their cool and casual vibes make them stand out even while on the move.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more celebrity updates.