[Photodump] Sonakshi Sinha goes all goofy in Egypt, here’s how

Sonakshi Sinha is having best times in Egypt. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of photos straight from her Egypt diaries where she went all goofy with her exploration all across. And we are in awe of her beautiful pictures and fashion deck, as she shared the photos on her Instagram handle.

Sonakshi’s stylish look in black

The Bollywood actress showcased her fashion flair by donning a chic black trench coat over a sleek black top and jeans combo. To add a touch of pattern and warmth to the ensemble, she threw on a stylish checkered brown scarf, proving that even in the desert, a fashion statement is non-negotiable.

Completing the look with a pulled-back ponytail and a smoky makeup look, Sonakshi oomphed the look with a hint of mystery. Her choice of black shoes not only complemented the outfit but also ensured she navigated the Egyptian landscapes with both comfort and style.

Check out photos:

The highlight of her photo series was undoubtedly the playful interaction with the Sphinx. In one amusing shot, Sonakshi pretended to plant a kiss on the ancient monument, adding a goofy touch to the historic setting. Sharing the moments on social media, she humorously captioned the post, “Sphinx just lookin like a wow, so I gave him a kiss… and then went on to take some more corny photos.” Sonakshi’s carefree spirit and infectious charm were on full display, making the ancient wonders of Egypt a backdrop for her unique blend of style and humour.