[Photos] Aditi Bhatia goes candid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, saying, 'I only strive to be just...'

Aditi Bhatia, the young and talented actress known for her roles in popular Indian television shows, had a remarkable encounter with the legendary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Oct,2023 13:55:41
Aditi Bhatia, the young and talented actress known for her roles in popular Indian television shows, like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and others had a remarkable encounter with the legendary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The meeting was nothing short of a dream come true for Aditi, and she couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared the heartwarming moment on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aditi Bhatia posted a series of captivating pictures that captured the essence of her meeting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a nostalgic tone, she reminisced about her 14-year-old self, who would undoubtedly be overjoyed to meet her idol today. Aditi’s heartfelt caption read, “14-year-old Aditi is crying right now as she met her IDOL today!!!! As an actor, I only strive to be just the 1% of the magic she brings to the big screen 🫶🏻 ok brb im jumping 😭😭 @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb 🙌🏻 thank u @lorealparis i love u <3”

Check out the photo, here:

Aditi Bhatia looked stunning at the event, donning a beautiful satin shirt midi dress that featured a deep plunging neckline. Her sleek, beautiful hair and radiant, dewy makeup look added to her charm. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who graced the occasion while representing L’Oreal at the Paris Fashion Week, left everyone in awe with her impeccable style and captivating presence.

The meeting between Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week was a momentous occasion for the young actress, and it undoubtedly added a memorable chapter to her journey in the world of entertainment.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

