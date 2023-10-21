Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Deepika Padukone paints the town in red in stunning Victorian Beckham dress

In a world often cloaked in shades of gray, leave it to the dazzling Deepika Padukone to paint the town in the most vibrant hue of all - red

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 18:30:06
[Photos] Deepika Padukone paints the town in red in stunning Victorian Beckham dress 863200
Credit: Google

In a world often cloaked in shades of gray, leave it to the dazzling Deepika Padukone to paint the town in the most vibrant hue of all – red! The Bollywood beauty recently graced the spotlight in a stunning Victoria Beckham dress that not only stopped traffic but also left jaws firmly planted on the sidewalk. With style that could make even the boldest of roses blush, Deepika Padukone proved that when it comes to making a fashion statement, she doesn’t just follow the trend, she sets it on fire! So, let’s dive into the scarlet spectacle of a night that had us all seeing red in the most glamorous way possible.

Decoding Deepika Padukone’s stunning look in red

Deepika Padukone sets the town aglow with her outfit – an all-encompassing symphony of red hues. The Bollywood star donned a fierce fire engine red creation from none other than the fashion maven herself, Victoria Beckham. This showstopper of a dress sported long sleeves, a chic mid-length cut, and that extra touch of glam with a gracefully draped underarm detail in a fabric that flowed like liquid poetry. This dazzling ensemble, aptly named the Dolman Midi Dress, will set you back approximately ₹96,000, as per the official designer’s website.

Styling extraordinaire Shaleena Nathani worked her magic on Deepika’s look, pairing this crimson masterpiece with patent leather pointed pumps and a sprinkling of Cartier jewellery to add that extra oomph to the ensemble. Deepika’s caramel-highlighted tresses were slicked back, neatly tucked behind her ears, and her pout boasted the same ravishing red shade as her attire, creating a jaw-dropping combination. Her skin radiated with a fresh dewy glow, completing a look that was nothing short of a mesmerizing scarlet saga.

In an ensemble that could make even a fire hydrant look plain, Deepika Padukone commanded the fashion scene with her sizzling scarlet choice. The “Dolman Midi Dress” by the renowned designer Victoria Beckham, draped on the actress like a dream, setting hearts racing and wallets contemplating. This stunning piece of fashion artistry, coming in at a price tag of approximately Rs. 96,000, is proof that Deepika knows how to blend style with luxury effortlessly.

See Photos:

[Photos] Deepika Padukone paints the town in red in stunning Victorian Beckham dress 863198

[Photos] Deepika Padukone paints the town in red in stunning Victorian Beckham dress 863199

The creative genius behind this striking look, Shaleena Nathani, played her cards right by matching this red-hot number with glossy patent leather pumps and Cartier’s finest jewellery, adding that extra sparkle to Deepika’s allure. With her hair gracefully slicked back, showing off those caramel highlights, and a perfectly coordinated red lipstick, Deepika’s charismatic presence was undeniable. Her skin glowed with a dewy charm, underlining the fact that she knows how to wield fashion like a master artist. In a world that’s often painted in muted tones, Deepika Padukone decided to colour it bold and beautiful, quite literally painting the town red!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Deepika Padukone Unveils 'Lady Singham' Avatar From 'Singham Again,' Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React 861624
Deepika Padukone Unveils ‘Lady Singham’ Avatar From ‘Singham Again,’ Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt React
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra's traditional dresses to steal 860787
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra’s traditional dresses to steal
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket 860138
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket
Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how 860026
Master the art of bridal lehenga poses! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & Alia Bhatt’s show how
A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos] 859509
A closer look at Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Raashi Khanna’s Banarasi saree styles [Photos]
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas

Latest Stories

Disha Parmar's unfiltered joy as her baby girl turns one month 863297
Disha Parmar’s unfiltered joy as her baby girl turns one month
Kajol falls from stage, drops her phone at Durga Puja pandal 863334
Kajol falls from stage, drops her phone at Durga Puja pandal
Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan's birthday bash 863299
Shraddha Arya dazzles in an off-shoulder metallic one-piece outfit at Adhvik Mahajan’s birthday bash
Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat 863330
Yaariyan 2 Review: Is A ‘Sparkly , Christmassy’ Feelgood Treat
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date, makes Aradhana jealous 863328
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date, makes Aradhana jealous
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew 863314
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew
Read Latest News