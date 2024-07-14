[Photos] Disha Patani Saree Draping Style And Bralette Blouse Make Her Look Gleaming!

Disha Patani is a well-known and talented actress in the Bollywood industry. The actress is known for her role in her recent film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, which received outstanding reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from acting, Disha is also a fashionista in the Bollywood industry. The actress always shares pictures of herself showing her daring fashion choices on Instagram. Recently, Disha graced the grand wedding, appearing in a stunning ethnic look with a modern combination. Check out the photos below!

Disha Patani’s Stunning Look Photos-

In her Instagram post, Disha Patani shared a photo of herself in a gleaming look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding as she showcases her unique outfit styles. The diva opts for an unconventional saree with a yellow pastel saree with silver borders and stone and pearl embellishment work end piece. The actress wore a saree with a thin wrap over her waist, which showcases her toned, curvy belly, and she styled her end piece with a ruched pleated style tucked on the shoulder.

Disha opts for a stunning bralette blouse with studded crystal work all over. It features delicate straps and a deep neckline that adds a darting element to her ethnic ensembles.

Disha Patani’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Disha opts for soft waves with a middle partition, subtle yet effective makeup with a minimal base, and peach-creamy lips, which complement her overall appearance and add to the allure. Disha keeps her accessories minimal, often choosing silver-studded kadas and a ring, which ensures that the focus remains on her outfit and figure. In the photos, Disha flaunts her amazing physique with a charismatic smile on her face.

