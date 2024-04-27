[Photos] White Bold Blazer Look Bhumi Pednekar or Soniya Bansal Who Looks Sexier

Fashion battles are becoming more popular nowadays. As we all know, celebrities and their stylists go to great lengths to display the greatest outfits on occasion. They both dress in a more colorful and experimental style. The interesting part is who can pull off the best attire. Today’s fashion duel involves two gorgeous and talented industry actresses, Bhumi Pednekar and Soniya Bansal, in a white blazer set. Check out their style.

Bhumi Pednekar and Soniya Bansal’s White Blazer Set-

Bhumi Pednekar

She made a bold statement at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians 2024 awards by wearing stunning attire. The ensemble includes a skirt with a sculptural shape, made from high-stretch jersey fabric for comfort and draped elegantly at the back while cinched at the front. The cropped leather blazer is made from exquisite Italian Nappa leather and features a seamless high-back collar and a tie at the front.

Bhumi chose a casually tied-back hairstyle to accent the dress and soften the overall look. The cosmetics pallet employed earthy tones to enhance her inherent attractiveness. She paired her outfit with a silver Grace Ling metal chain clutch for extra flair.

Soniya Bansal

Soniya Bansal looks stunning in her chic white blazer set. The outfit starts with a white strappy bralette, which features a square neckline that adds a touch of modernity and elegance to the ensemble. The sleeveless design allows Soniya to showcase her shoulders and arms gracefully, while the strappy detailing adds visual interest and a hint of allure. A matching colored lapel collar, full sleeves, and blazer, paired with a skirt with a thigh-high slit appearance, adds a touch of glamour and drama to the outfit.

Soniya’s hair opts for a sleek hairdo. Her makeup features a flawless complexion, dramatic eye makeup, and pink lip color to contrast the monochrome look. Soniya opts for minimalistic accessories such as a silver kad and a diamond ring paired with silver heels to complement her chic ensemble.

Bhumi Pednekar and Soniya Bansal have unique charm and style; the bold white blazer looks different to individual preferences.

According to you, who looked sexier in a blazer look? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.