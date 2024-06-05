[Pics] Disha Patani Looks Gorgeous In Backless Gown, Mouni Roy Calls Her, ‘Belle Of The Ball’

Disha Patani does not need an introduction. The Bollywood actress is a multi-talented individual who excels at acting, dance, and fashion. Her dance prowess has earned her a loyal following. Her gorgeous attire makes her the center of attention wherever she goes. In her most recent Instagram post, the actress shows her amazing appearance in a stunning green backless gown. Take a peek at the photos below!

Disha Patani’s Green Backless Gown Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva recently stunned her Instagram admirers by posting photos of herself in a gorgeous backless gown. The dress consists of a strappy, backless criss-cross backless with a midriff plunging neckline with an attached bralette to the waist clinked knot-tied, with a thigh-high slit gown that creates a snug fit, accentuating Disha’s waist and enhancing her hourglass form.

Disha’s Glam Appearance-

The actress highlighted the outfit with rings and a bracelet, leaving the exquisite dress the focal point. Her makeup was thick and shining, with dewy skin, simple eye makeup, and a magenta lip color. Her hair is styled in side-parted loose waves, contributing to the outfit’s overall ethereal and fashionable vibe. In the photos, the actress shows off her amazing green backless gown with charming looks and striking poses for the photoshoot.

The post sparked significant adoration, including a comment from actress Mouni Roy, who called her “Belle of the Ball.” This praise emphasizes Disha’s effortless beauty and style, confirming her standing as a fashion star.

