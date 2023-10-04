Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamannaah Bhatia show their glamorous side in plunging neckline gowns. Check out the stunning photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 07:45:53
Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857887
  • Highlights
  • Pooja Hedge looks sparkling in a silver glittery gown.
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a green trail gown.
  • Tamannaah Bhatia looks diva in a silver metallic floor-sweeping gown.

South actresses are not unknown to make heads turn with their fashion moments wherever they go. While the gowns are their first choice wherever they style themselves here, check out how South beauties Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tamannaah Bhatia show their glamourous side in plunge-neck gowns.

Pooja Hedge In Glittery Silver Gown

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hedge shows her glamorous look in the glittery silver gown from Christian Louboutin. The upper part’s extremely low plunge-neck halter pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders. The bodycon fit defines her picturesque figure. The bold maroon lips, shiny makeup, and sleek open hairstyle elevate her glam.

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857888

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857889

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857890

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857891

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857892

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Green Trail Gow

Kushi actress Samantha increases the glamour quotient in a green trail gown by Gauri and Nainika. The open plunge-neck pattern shows her bold style, followed by a long trail gown embellished with sparkling sequins. The bold eye makeup, nude lips, and messy hairstyle add an extra dose of sophistication.

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857894

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857895

Tamannaah Bhatia In Metallic Silver Gown

Jailer actress Tamannaah shows her wonder woman vibes in a metallic silver gown from Gauri and Nainika. The plunge-neck pattern with a fitted bodice and long floor-sweeping gown looks perfect for awards night. The cape detailing gives her a superwoman look. The sleek hairstyle, long earrings, and bold matte lips elevate her glam.

Pooja Hedge, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, And Tamannaah Bhatia Are Glamourous Divas In Plunge-neck Gown 857893

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

