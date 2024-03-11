Power Dressing: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ups Fashion Continent In A Beige Blazer Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a notable actress in the South Indian cinema industry, known for her skill, flexibility, and commitment to her profession. She always delights her audiences with her performances and is a key character in Indian films. Her clothing assortment includes classic and timeless styles. Her light Western outfit selections typically highlight her exceptional fashion sense. Samantha knows how to pull off any look to perfection. She has set the internet ablaze with her beige blazer outfit this time. Let’s have a look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Blazer Set-

The south diva looked dashing in a beige blazer set and shared a picture of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a beige deep V-neckline, front buttons featuring a sleeveless inner coat, matching colored lapel collar, a gold sequin embellished, full sleeves, blazer, and paired with matching narrow pants. The outfit is from Kresha Bajaj. She fashioned her hair in a side-puffed wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for nude shade makeup with peach matte eyeshadow and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold and white earrings and rings by Radhika Agrawal Studio. She shows her stunning appearance in the pictures while sitting on the couch and opting for striking postures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks dapper in a beige blazer set