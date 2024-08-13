Priya Prakash Varrier Stuns in Peach Saree Look-Shares Breathtaking Photos on Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier, the Malayalam actress who became an overnight sensation with her debut film “Oru Adaar Love,” has once again showcased her impeccable style and beauty on Instagram. The actress posted photos featuring her in a stunning peach milk saree with silver zari work and a peach v-neck blouse. Her glossy lips, side-parted hair, and minimal jewelry complemented her traditional look perfectly.

Mehaka Kalarikkal and MK styled Priya’s saree look, while Neethu, the Makeup Artist, did her hair and makeup. She wore a beautiful piece from Mahek Designs, coordinated by Stories from Candy Captures and Vishak Haridas. Her jewelry was rented from Golden Cup Rental Jewellery, and the photo shoot was done at Maxxo Creative Studio.

The actress, who has been active in the Malayalam film industry since her debut in 2018, has impressed audiences with her performances in films like “Oru Adaar Love” and “Sridevi Bungalow.” Her iconic wink in the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” became a viral sensation, making her a household name.

Priya’s Instagram post has garnered much attention, with fans and followers praising her beauty and style. Her saree look has been particularly appreciated, with many calling her the “saree queen.” The actress’s ability to easily pull off traditional and modern looks has made her a fashion icon among her fans.

With her stunning saree look, Priya Prakash Varrier has once again proved why she is one of the most beloved and followed actresses in the Malayalam film industry. Her beauty, style, and talent have made her a standout performer, and her fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for them next.