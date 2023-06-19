ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set

The enchanting actress effortlessly elevates her style game, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. Priya, with her divine sense of style, perfectly complements the rich green hue with bold and glamorous makeup, accentuating her natural beauty

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 08:30:46
Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set

Priya Prakash Varrier is here to reign supreme in a velvety green kurta set that screams regal elegance! The enchanting actress effortlessly elevates her style game, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. Priya, with her divine sense of style, perfectly complements the rich green hue with bold and glamorous makeup, accentuating her natural beauty. And let’s not forget that braided sleek hairstyle, a touch of sophistication that adds a mesmerizing charm to the ensemble. But wait, there’s more!

More stylisation to the regal look

Priya knows the power of accessories, as she adorns herself with golden oxidized jewelry, adding a touch of opulence fit for royalty. It’s a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of timeless beauty and grace. In her caption, she graciously reveals the masterminds behind this stunning photoshoot, with ‘real_weaverstory’ dressing her in their exquisite creation. Kudos to ‘styledbysmiji’ for their exceptional styling expertise, ‘premsampaul’ for capturing Priya’s allure, and ‘neethu_makeupartist’ for bestowing upon her a flawless look that’s the epitome of perfection. To add the glam further all thanks to ‘haize.sp’ for providing the perfect juttis to complete the ensemble.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s fashion journey is a true work of art. She effortlessly combines traditional charm with contemporary allure, capturing hearts and leaving a lasting impression.

Priya, you truly are a fashion icon, a vision of elegance that ignites our style senses. We eagerly await her next fashion adventure, where she will undoubtedly continue to amaze us with your fashion-forward choices.

Have a look at the pictures-

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set 816996

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set 816997

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set 816998

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set 816999

Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set 817000

Keep slaying, Priya, and continue to reign over the fashion realm with your impeccable style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Sensuous Picture In Monochrome Outfit
Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Sensuous Picture In Monochrome Outfit
Priya Prakash Varrier oozes sensuality in deep-neck black ensemble, see pic
Priya Prakash Varrier oozes sensuality in deep-neck black ensemble, see pic
Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in a blue Kanjivaram saree, fans can’t stop praising
Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in a blue Kanjivaram saree, fans can’t stop praising
Priya Prakash Varrier turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the lake
Priya Prakash Varrier turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the lake
In Pics: Internet Winking Queen Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Gorgeous In Golden Saree
In Pics: Internet Winking Queen Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Gorgeous In Golden Saree
Priya Prakash Varrier shows off the ultimate winter glow
Priya Prakash Varrier shows off the ultimate winter glow
Latest Stories
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
“Never a dull moment with your”, Namrata Shirodkar’s special message for Mahesh Babu
“Never a dull moment with your”, Namrata Shirodkar’s special message for Mahesh Babu
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen family pictures, celebrate Father’s Day
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen family pictures, celebrate Father’s Day
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Malaika Arora is gorgeous hue of blue, check out video
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Read Latest News