Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set

Priya Prakash Varrier is here to reign supreme in a velvety green kurta set that screams regal elegance! The enchanting actress effortlessly elevates her style game, leaving us in awe of her impeccable fashion choices. Priya, with her divine sense of style, perfectly complements the rich green hue with bold and glamorous makeup, accentuating her natural beauty. And let’s not forget that braided sleek hairstyle, a touch of sophistication that adds a mesmerizing charm to the ensemble. But wait, there’s more!

More stylisation to the regal look

Priya knows the power of accessories, as she adorns herself with golden oxidized jewelry, adding a touch of opulence fit for royalty. It’s a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of timeless beauty and grace. In her caption, she graciously reveals the masterminds behind this stunning photoshoot, with ‘real_weaverstory’ dressing her in their exquisite creation. Kudos to ‘styledbysmiji’ for their exceptional styling expertise, ‘premsampaul’ for capturing Priya’s allure, and ‘neethu_makeupartist’ for bestowing upon her a flawless look that’s the epitome of perfection. To add the glam further all thanks to ‘haize.sp’ for providing the perfect juttis to complete the ensemble.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s fashion journey is a true work of art. She effortlessly combines traditional charm with contemporary allure, capturing hearts and leaving a lasting impression.

Priya, you truly are a fashion icon, a vision of elegance that ignites our style senses. We eagerly await her next fashion adventure, where she will undoubtedly continue to amaze us with your fashion-forward choices.

Have a look at the pictures-

Keep slaying, Priya, and continue to reign over the fashion realm with your impeccable style.