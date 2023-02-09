Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a viral sensation about two years back with just a ‘wink’. The twenty-one-year-old model and actress have also grown immensely popular on social media with over seven million followers. The actress won the hearts of million by just her wink and continues doing that with her captivating picture and videos on social media.

Priya Prakash Varrier has been impressing everyone with her superhot avatars and acting skills. The actress never fails to stun the audience with her style statement, attires, and bold photoshoots. Priya is also loved for her flawless looks. Be it on-screen or off-screen, her skin always has this natural glow that we all wish for.

Priya sure knows how to keep her fans spellbound. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her sensuous video wherein she can be seen enjoying a happy time in the lake. In the photos, Priya wore a light colour shirt. Her video is all over the net and fans are showering love in the comment section. Check below!