Priya Prakash Varrier is oozing off with oomph in her latest pictures. The actress who got her overnight fame with a wink and a smile, is showcasing how she can win over with sensuality too. Owing to that, the actress has now shared some high-octane photoshoot pictures, as she decks up in sheer deep neck black ensemble.

In the pictures, we can see Priya wearing black high-thigh slit black gown dress. She teamed it on her black bikini bralette. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she picked up dewy soft eyes. The actress can be sitting amid the greens. She went on to share another picture in the same outfit, giving a close up shot on camera.

Here take a look-

Priya Prakash, apart from her onscreen stints, she also owns a huge fan following on social media handle. The actress owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle counting to 7 million followers and more. All thanks to her engaging content on social media.

Coming back to her photoshoot, the pictures got her netizens astounded once again. Fans came in gushing to praise her bold look in the pictures. One wrote, “

Power full lady lady”, another wrote, “Looking amazing” along with love heart emoji, another user wrote, “Hotness” along with fire emoji.

What are your views on the above style book by Priya Prakash? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.