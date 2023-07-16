A sneak peek into Priya Prakash Varrier’s Bangkok trip

Priya Prakash Varrier, the beloved actress who captured hearts with her iconic wink, has embarked on an exciting adventure in the vibrant city of Bangkok. The starlet recently took to her social media platform to share a glimpse of her picturesque journey, leaving fans and followers in awe.

With breathtaking images that could easily grace the covers of travel magazines, Priya Prakash Varrier showcased the beauty of Bangkok in all its glory. In her captivating post, she expressed her delight, stating, “Dream come true with my forever favorites! 💋” It was evident that Priya was in the company of her loved ones, creating precious memories amidst the stunning backdrop of the Thai capital.

The actress didn’t forget to acknowledge the impeccable planning and hospitality that made her vacation unforgettable. Priya expressed her gratitude to @pickyourtrail for consistently organizing the best vacations and @banyantreebangkok for their warm welcome. She specifically mentioned the saffron dinner cruise, which left her utterly captivated, exclaiming, “The saffron dinner cruise was something else! 🤩”

Here take a look-

With the hashtags #pickyourtrail, #hasslefreeholidays, #banyantreebangkok, and #saffroncruisebybanyantree, Priya Prakash Varrier gave a nod to the exceptional services that contributed to her delightful experience in Bangkok.

The beauty of Bangkok

Bangkok’s beauty lies in its vibrant cultural scene. The city is a hub for art, with numerous galleries and museums showcasing both traditional and contemporary works. From the captivating performances at the Thailand Cultural Centre to the bustling night markets filled with local handicrafts, Bangkok offers a sensory feast for those seeking to immerse themselves in the city’s cultural tapestry.