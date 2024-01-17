Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday with Elmo-themed party

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday with Elmo-themed party Credit: Nick Jonas Instagram

On January 15, the joyous occasion of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s second birthday unfolded as proud parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared glimpses of the intimate celebration on Instagram. The adorable daughter of the power couple enjoyed an Elmo-themed birthday party surrounded by close friends and family, creating a heartwarming atmosphere.

Nick Jonas, taking to Instagram, offered a sneak peek into the festivities by posting pictures capturing the essence of Malti’s special day. The proud father adorned the caption with, “Our little angel is 2 years old [heart emoji],” inviting fans into the joyous milestone of their family.

The photos showcased not only the enchanting Elmo theme but also the parental duo’s choice of comfy sweatshirts that harmonized with the color palette of the celebration. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked effortlessly cute, embracing the cozy yet celebratory vibe of the occasion.

Fans flooded the post with affectionate comments, expressing adoration for little Malti. One fan hailed Malti as an icon, while others couldn’t resist marveling at her perfection. The comments section echoed sentiments of appreciation for the couple, thanking them for sharing these precious moments with their followers.

One observant fan even remarked on the striking resemblance between Malti and Nick Jonas, affectionately calling her Nick’s twin. The outpouring of love and blessings from fans encapsulated the warmth and happiness surrounding Malti’s second birthday celebration.

As the Chopra Jonas family continues to share these cherished moments, Malti Marie’s journey into her toddler years becomes a source of joy not just for her parents but for the extended family of fans who eagerly celebrate each milestone. The Elmo-themed celebration stands as a testament to the love and joy that defines this beautiful family’s journey together.

