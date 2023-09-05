Movies | Celebrities

Priyanka Chopra cheering for husband Nick Jonas during his concert is winning the internet, watch

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023
At a recent Jonas Brothers concert in the heart of Austin, Texas, something magical happened that set fans’ hearts aflutter and left them swooning in delight. The charismatic Nick Jonas, the musical virtuoso among the trio, decided to transform the stage into his very own love sanctuary. And who was the fortunate recipient of this enchanting musical display? None other than the stunning Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood sensation turned global superstar.

Videos from this electrifying evening quickly spread like wildfire across social media, creating a storm of excitement among fans and admirers alike. Nick Jonas, the maestro himself, took center stage, not just to entertain the roaring crowd but also to shower his wife with musical affection. It was a harmonious blend of rock ‘n’ roll and romance that set hearts aflutter and brought a twinkle to every eye in the audience.

One particular video captured the essence of the moment as the Jonas Brothers crooned their heart-melting tune “Love Her.” As the soulful melody filled the air, there was Priyanka Chopra, just a few tantalizing feet away, grooving to the rhythm of love itself. The atmosphere was electric, and the chemistry between them was palpable. Fans couldn’t help but gush, with one admirer exclaiming, “Awwww so lovely,” perfectly encapsulating the collective sentiment of the enchanted onlookers.

But that wasn’t all! Another delightful video revealed Nick Jonas, the effortlessly cool performer, casually sipping on a beer while still on stage. In a moment that could only be described as pure Hollywood magic, he exchanged a knowing look with Priyanka, who responded with a playful gesture that spoke volumes. It was a connection that transcended the music, a shared secret in a world filled with adoring fans.

And as if that wasn’t enough to set hearts aflutter, Nick Jonas, the crowd-pleaser, decided to take a bold step. He ventured towards the ecstatic crowd, and in a heartwarming display of affection, made sure to extend his hand to touch Priyanka’s as he passed her. It was a fleeting yet intimate connection, a testament to their love that sent the crowd into a frenzy of admiration and envy.

Check out the video-

In the midst of the dazzling lights, euphoric cheers, and the pulsating rhythm of their music, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra painted a picture of love that was as enchanting as any fairytale. It was a night to remember, a concert that became a love story, and a testament to the power of music to ignite passion and romance in the most unexpected places. The Jonas Brothers’ concert in Austin, Texas, will forever be etched in the hearts of fans as the night when Nick serenaded his beloved Priyanka, and love took centre stage.

