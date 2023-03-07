Priyanka Chopra walked the Paris Fashion Week in pink and we are loving every bit of her in the pictures that she recently shared on her Instagram. Featuring her bold ultra-chic look in the pictures along with her husband Nick Jonas; PeeCee proved why we call her the fashion queen!

In the pictures, we can see Priyanka Chopra wearing a stunner piece in pink. The outfit featured statement big full-sleeved sleeves. The actress flaunted the unique chiselled deep plunging neckline like a boss again. The outfit featured exotic embellishment all over. The flowy fabric looked perfect on PeeCee’s curvaceous armour. The actress rounded it off with a strappy netted long pink matching boot.

For accessories the actress rounded it off with pink matching hand purse. The actress completed the look with her wavy short hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed it with bold dewy eyes and nude lips.

We can also see her husband Nick Jonas, posing all mushy with PeeCee in the pictures. The pop star can be seen wearing black textured blazer suit that he teamed with black t-shirt, messy hair. The popstar is spotted planting a sweet kiss on desi girl’s neck.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie” in the caption.

Further Details About The Outfit: As mentioned by PeeCee

Photographer: @nicolasgerardin

Make up: @morgane_martini

Hair: @thibaudsalducci

Wardrobe: @luxurylaw

In @maisonvalentino and @bulgari jewelry

Nick Jonas, PeeCee’s beloved husband dropped love and fire emojis in the caption. Harnaaz Sandhu dropped fire emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on the above style file in barbiecore pink by Priyanka Chopra? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.