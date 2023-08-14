Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 20:15:45
The electric atmosphere at Yankee Stadium was further amped up on Sunday when Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by the Jonas family and their close companions, made a memorable appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ concert. The star-studded event saw Priyanka extending her unwavering support to her spouse, Nick Jonas, and his talented siblings, Kevin and Joe, as they took the stage. Their camaraderie and shared joy lit up the evening, delighting fans in attendance.

Following the concert, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a series of sizzling snapshots featuring herself and Nick Jonas. The captivating images portray the couple’s undeniable chemistry, leaving fans in awe of their enchanting bond. The stunning actress penned a heartfelt caption alongside the images, expressing her deep admiration for her husband. She wrote, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

The couple’s endearing connection and the sheer energy they brought to the Jonas Brothers’ concert added zeal to the event. With their radiant presence and the evident joy they shared, Priyanka and Nick left an indelible mark on both the concert-goers and their countless admirers online. As the Jonas Brothers’ tour continues, fans can expect more captivating moments and infectious energy from this dynamic duo.

Crushing on the couple already? Because we are!

