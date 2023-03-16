Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest personalities in the world of movies and entertainment. While Shah Rukh Khan has been a man of the masses since the very beginning of her career in the early years of the 90s, Priyanka became a sensation immediately after her Miss World conquest in 1994 and soon, after the year 2000, she started getting her big break in the industry to be a part of some stunning and wonderful movies. After having completed a successful stint in the Hindi entertainment industry, Priyanka Chopra slowly made a successful transition to Hollywood. Well, that’s where projects like Quantico, Citadel and others helped her become the sensation that she is today.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan being the global star that he is has on many times been asked about why he chooses to not work actively in Hollywood. As per reports in Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan had recently mentioned in an interview that he doesn’t want to move to Hollywood and that he is comfortable here. At the SXSW festival, she was asked, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.’”

Reacting to this, when asked about the same, Priyanka Chopra was quoted by the platform saying,

“Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

Well, what’s your take and update on this folks? Well, let us know all your updates in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com