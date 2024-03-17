Priyanka Chopra Rocks Indo-western Saree Look With A Necklace Worth Around $1 Million

Priyanka Chopra is back with a bang. As soon as the actress landed in Mumbai, the diva snapped at a Bulgari jewelry showroom launch in a show-stealing appearance. In the morning, she rocked her look in a white co-ord set with a serpenti necklace worth 58,65,000 rupees. But the evening was more grand as the diva arrived in an indo-western attire and styled it with a $ 1 million worth necklace.

For a bash party organized by Bulgari in collaboration with Isha Ambani last night, the Desi Girl made headlines, arriving in an indo-western avatar on the red carpet. Priyanka wore a soft pink custom saree designed by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit has an open neckline blouse accentuating her bustline and the pre-stitched saree with a front slit raising the hotness bar.

Priyanka continues to impress with her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and pink lips. But it was her necklace that caught our attention. The multi-color neckline shines bright in her simple glam. But wait, that’s not all. This beautiful masterpiece costs a whopping 8.3 crore, which is around $1 million.

Priyanka Chopra always steals attention, and we can’t get over her magical charm wherever she goes. It will be interesting to see what her next look will be.

