Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Moment With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie, Receives Love From Shruti Hassan

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Malti Marie have been spending quality time together. Since then, the couple has been viewed as adoring parents to the little munchkin, frequently sharing gorgeous photos of her, which have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. And now, these adorable family photos of Nick, Malti Marie, and Priyanka are becoming a sensation on the internet, uniting fans in their love for this beautiful family. Please take a look at their cute pic.

Priyanka Chopra Spend Quality Time in a Malti Marie and Nick Jonas-

The actress looked lovely in her casual outfit. She is wearing black pants and an oversized denim jacket. The actress complemented her appearance with a beige cap, which her daughter Malti looks cute in the photo in a grey sweatshirt and pants. On the other hand, Nick wore an all-black shirt, loose tie, and tie pants and looked handsome. She rounded off her look with black-shaded sunglasses. The trio seemed to be having a good time, and the photo’s background is filled with greenery in Ireland.

In the heartwarming photo that Priyanka Chopra shared, we see the actress holding her daughter Malti in her arms and making her sit on one shoulder. The mother-duo share a beautiful laughing moment, radiating pure joy and love. On the other hand, Nick Jonas stands near them, his eyes filled with adoration and affection.

Priyanka shared the post, captioned “My angles..” and tagged Malti Marie and Nick Jonas.

Shruti Hassan‘s reaction to the actress’s adorable family picture, marked by dropping a red heart and evil eye emoji in the comments section, reflects her appreciation for the sentiment and her wish for their well-being. It’s a simple yet heartfelt way of showing support and sending positive vibes to the family.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.